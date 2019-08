The founder of Chobani, Hamdi Ulukaya, is known for his charitable behaviour. His latest action was giving every Chobani employee shares that are worth $150,000 to $1 million.

Produced by Jacqui Frank

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.