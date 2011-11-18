Chloe + Isabel Raises $8.5 Million To Turn Its Users Into Its Salespeople

Chantel Waterbury is the founder of Chloe + Isabel

Chantel Waterbury founded Chloe + Isabel earlier this year. It’s a jewelry website that turns each of its users into mini entrepreneurs.Users are encouraged to sell the Chloe + Isabel jewelry lines to friends and at house parties. Chloe + Isabel designs and creates the jewelry, provides online training for its users/salespeople, gives them marketing tools and helps them build e-boutiques.



Now, the year-old startup has raised an $8.5 million Series A round led by General Catalyst Partners. First Round Capital and other Chloe + Isabel seed investors participated.

Part of the money will help Chloe + Isabel launch on college campuses. It will also be hiring more tech talent.

There’s surprisingly big business potential for a site like this. Stella & Dot is a similar business and it has a $370 million valuation with revenues reportedly set to reach $200 million by the end of this year.

