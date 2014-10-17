Here's How Much 17-Year-Old Chloe Moretz Made To Costar In Denzel Washington's New Movie

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images ‘The Equaliser’ director Antoine Fuqua with stars Chloe Grace Moretz and Denzel Washington.

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz is just 17-years-old, but she’s already commanding nearly half a million dollars per film.

Moretz, who started acting when she was 7 years old, rose to fame starring in the “Kick-Arse” franchise and won critical acclaim for her recent role in Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo.”

So when the teen signed on to Denzel Washington’s latest action flick “The Equaliser,” it’s no surprise she also took home a $US400,000 payday.

‘The Equaliser’ Chloe Grace Moretz and Denzel Washington in September’s ‘The Equaliser.’

And depending on how well the film does at the box office, she could also earn a lot more.

TMZ was able to obtain a copy of Moretz’s contract because it has to be filed with the courts since she is still a minor.

In the docs, it is revealed that Moretz will get an additional $US150,000 if the movie earns $US100 million domestically in the U.S. and Canada.

And she’s almost there!

While “The Equaliser” opened in theatres September 26th, it’s already raked in over $US82 million domestically. Since the film will still be playing in most theatres this weekend, there’s a solid chance it will hit the $US100 million mark in the next few weeks.

The film has earned more overseas, bringing it’s grand total to over $US139 million on a $US55 million production budget.

Moretz’s $US550,000 payday is on par, if not better than, popular actresses in a similar age range.

Shailene Woodley, 22, earned just $US250,000 to $US500,000 for the first instalment of “Divergent,” according The Hollywood Reporter sources.

For the first “Hunger Games,” 24-year-old Jennifer Lawrence received $US500,000 upfront (plus bonuses based on box office performance), but reportedly negotiated a $US10 million deal for the second instalment “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

