Chloë Grace Moretz: 'My insecurities make me who I am'

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Chloë Grace Moretz is learning from her insecurities.

Chloë Grace Moretz has struggled with insecurity in the past. Now, she is speaking out as a feminist and advocate for body positivity.

The 19-year-old actress told Elle that she uses her insecurities for strength thanks to her mother.

“When I was 16, I wanted a boob job,” she said. “I wanted the fat pad under my chin to be removed. I wanted a butt reduction, or whatever. And my mum said, ‘Absolutely not, you’re not allowed to have plastic surgery.’ And because of that, I found a lot of power within my insecurities. They’re what make me who I am now.”

She added that she tries to keep herself natural on her social media accounts and make everything she does as realistic as possible.

“I try to break barriers,” she said. “I try to not post Instagrams where I Facetune my face and I wear a ton of makeup. … And I want to break it down for young women so they understand that you’re not just ‘born’ like this.”

She explained that she works towards her goals and wants to show women that there is a balance.

“Yes, the reason I have this body is because I work out seven times a week,” she said. “Yes, I eat really clean — even though I don’t always want to, and I definitely cheat. But you’re not just born with this. Sometimes you have to fight for and work for things, and be happy with who you are at the same time. And that’s a really hard balance but I want to show it to young women.”

Moretz, an avid supporter of Hillary Clinton, spoke with the presidential hopeful about female empowerment.

“[They talked about] how so many girls are afraid to be who they want to be,” Moretz said. “That’s because of the underlying deep-rooted sexism that’s been anchoring a big part of America, the kind you can see coming out in the Trump campaign.”

They also spoke about the problems with the educational system for the youth in the US.

Moretz decided to skip college when she was 18 because she couldn’t “justify the expense” of spending all the money she’s worked for and saved on an experience she would have to pay back later.

“That’s going to make me resent an experience that should be so fulfilling,” she said. “You shouldn’t have to buy education. That’s something we need to give to the youth of America because it’s going to raise income, it’s going to raise job satisfaction, it’s probably going to raise empathy and understanding of other people. Education is everything.”



