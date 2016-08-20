Chloe Esposito won gold with an incredible finish in the women's pentathlon

Chloe Esposito crosses the line to win the combined running/shooting portion of the women’s modern pentathlon. Photo: Yasuyoshi China/AFP/Getty Images.

An incredible finish in the final shooting and running leg of the modern pentathlon has seen Australian Chloe Esposito win gold for Australia.

It was an incredible finish by the 24-year-old from Sydney, who started the last stage in 7th place, 45 seconds behind the leader, with a 3200-metre run and pistol shooting.

She scored an Olympic record 1372 points with a time of 12:10.19 to win Australia’s first medal in the sport. She hit the required 20 targets in just 21 shots.

Elodie Clouvel of France won silver and Poland’s Oktawia Nowacka took bronze.

Chloe Esposito during the fencing. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images.

Modern pentathlon involves a 200m freestyle swim, show jumping, fencing and running and shooting in the final combined event.

Esposito has wone Australia’s eighth gold medal in Rio in her second Olympics. She is coached by her father, Daniel, who competed in the modern pentathlon at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Chloe Esposito with her gold medal. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Australia also won silver overnight with Jared Tallent finishing second the 50-kilometre walk after being passed in the final stretch by Slovakia’s Matej Toth.

Tallent became Australia’s most successful track athlete with his fourth medal in three games. He finished 18 seconds behind the world champion with a time of 3:41:16.

Tallent won belated gold in London earlier this year, having finished second behind Russian Sergey Kirdyapkin, who was eventually disqualified for doping.

It adds to his silver in the 50km and bronze in the 20km in the 2008 games in Beijing.

“I really thought I had it but I just ran out of legs with about four kilometres to go and saw Matej coming,” Tallent said after the race.

“With a lap to go I gave it everything but I just had nothing left.”

