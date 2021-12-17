‘Grown-ish’ star Chloe Bailey explains why hateful comments accusing her of ‘trying to sell sex to get attention’ hurt her the most

Chloe Bailey on ‘Grown-ish.’ Freeform/Eric McCandless

Chloe Bailey said comments accusing her of showing off her body for attention hurt her the most.

“I’m just appreciating and loving myself,” she said on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch talk show.

Bailey previously said she wrote her song “Have Mercy” as an “anthem for body positivity.”

Chloe Bailey recently reflected on her experiences with social-media bullying, revealing that comments accusing her of trying to sell her body to get attention are the most hurtful.

In an exclusive new clip from Monday’s upcoming season finale of Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch talk show, “Peace of Mind with Taraji,” Bailey and Henson discussed Bailey’s recent Instagram Live, in which Bailey revealed it has taken her some time to get to a place of self-confidence. Henson then asked about the comments that get to the 23-year-old singer the most.

“I think what hurt me the most was when I would see some posts that say I am doing this for male attention or that I’m just trying to sell sex to get attention for myself,” Bailey, who also stars on Freeform’s “Grown-ish,” told Henson.

But instead of letting the comments keep her down, Bailey reframed the narrative.

“I was really getting sad about it, but then I told myself, ‘Why would I let that control my thoughts and feelings when I know it’s a lie?'” she said.

“I kind of had to not give it so much power,” she added. “I’m not doing anything crazy. I’m just appreciating and loving myself and my body, and I didn’t think there was any problem with that.

Henson suggested that by posting videos of herself dancing on Instagram, Bailey is actually encouraging younger women to do the same things and feel the same way about themselves.

“That’s your power,” Henson said to Bailey.

Bailey recently spoke about her struggles with body positivity and accepting her own body. In a November interview, she told R29Unbothered that her hit song, “Have Mercy,” is an “anthem of body positivity.”

Henson and Bailey’s full conversation will air on the season 2 finale of “Peace of Mind with Taraji,” which also features conversations about bullying with beauty influencer Okaysophi and therapist Dr. Ayanna Abrams. The episode debuts on Monday, December 20 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. Episodes can also be found on Henson’s Facebook page.