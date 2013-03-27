HOUSE OF THE DAY: Check Out The East Village Apartment Chloë Sevigny Just Sold For $1.85 Million

Megan Willett, Julie Zeveloff
It looks like actress Chloë Sevigny has finally sold her farmhouse-chic apartment in NYC’s East Village.

The apartment is in contact for $1.85 million, according to StreetEasy.

The home appeared to have been sold in July of last year when The New York Post reported that the actress had found a buyer after listing the place for $1.7 million.

But neighbourhood blog EV Grieve says the buyer dropped out due to a death in the family, and the home was re-listed for $1.995 million before dropping to the current in-contract price.

Hopefully, this time it sticks. The apartment was designed by David Cafiero and has a wood-burning fireplace, beamed ceilings, a fountain in the backyard, and exposed brick walls.

The co-op is on East 10th Street.

But it doesn't feel like a city apartment. Check out those wide-plank floors.

There are built-in bookshelves and even a working fireplace.

Lots of exposed brick in the kitchen.

Big windows in the breakfast nook look out into the garden.

There's one bedroom in the apartment, plus an office.

But the best part is this cool garden and fountain.

