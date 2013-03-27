HOUSE OF THE DAY: Check Out The East Village Apartment Chloë Sevigny Just Sold For $1.85 Million

It looks like actress Chloë Sevigny has finally sold her farmhouse-chic apartment in NYC’s East Village.



The apartment is in contact for $1.85 million, according to StreetEasy.

The home appeared to have been sold in July of last year when The New York Post reported that the actress had found a buyer after listing the place for $1.7 million.

But neighbourhood blog EV Grieve says the buyer dropped out due to a death in the family, and the home was re-listed for $1.995 million before dropping to the current in-contract price.

Hopefully, this time it sticks. The apartment was designed by David Cafiero and has a wood-burning fireplace, beamed ceilings, a fountain in the backyard, and exposed brick walls.

