Chloë Sevigny Joins The 'Lovelace' Cast As Demi Moore Bows Out

As Demi Moore drops out of the much hyped “Lovelace” project after being hospitalized Tuesday, Chloe Sevigny signs on to the A-list film.”The Big Love” star will play a journalist assigned a story on iconic porn star Linda Lovelace, played by Amanda Seyfried.



Sevigny joins a star-studded cast that includes Peter Skarsgard, Eric Roberts and Sharon Stone.

Moore was originally set to play a minor role in the film as feminist activist-author, Gloria Steinem.

On Tuesday, Moore’s rep released the following statement:

“Because of the stresses in her life right now, Demi has chosen to seek professional assistance to treat her exhaustion and improve her overall health. She looks forward to getting well and is grateful for the support of her family and friends.”

