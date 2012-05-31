Chloë Sevigny Is Selling Her Farmer-Chic Apartment In The East Village For $1.7 Million

Julie Zeveloff
chloe sevigny apartment

Photo: s_bukley/Shutterstock/Corcoran

Looks like actress Chloë Sevigny is growing bored of farmhouse-chic. She’s just put her East Village co-op on the market for $1.7 million, according to Curbed.The apartment has a wood-burning fireplace, beamed ceilings and exposed brick walls (which Sevigny covered so she could hang her art collection).

But the best part is the backyard garden, complete with fountain.

The co-op is on East 10th Street.

But it doesn't feel like a city apartment. Check out those wide-plank floors.

There are built-in bookshelves and even a working fireplace.

Lots of exposed brick.

Big windows in the kitchen look out into the garden.

There's one bedroom, plus an office.

The best part of the apartment is this cool garden.

Are you a fan of the outdoors?

