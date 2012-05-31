Chloë Sevigny Is Selling Her Farmer-Chic Apartment In The East Village For $1.7 Million

Photo: s_bukley/Shutterstock/Corcoran

Looks like actress Chloë Sevigny is growing bored of farmhouse-chic. She’s just put her East Village co-op on the market for $1.7 million, according to Curbed.The apartment has a wood-burning fireplace, beamed ceilings and exposed brick walls (which Sevigny covered so she could hang her art collection).



But the best part is the backyard garden, complete with fountain.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.