Twitter Will Beat Google+ And Facebook With Simplicity, Says CEO

Twitter will outlast Facebook and Google’s social network Google+ because the company will continue to rely on simplicity, the company’s chief executive Dick Costolo said today at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco, Calif.Twitter users now send out nearly 250 million tweets every day. Part of the reason the site has become so popular is because the site is simple to use and the company has refrained from adding a lot of new features, Costolo said.



“We think we can reach every person on the planet, we think the way to do that is to simplify it,” he said. “Over time, google+ and Facebook will be more and more different than the experience we want to pass onto our users.”

Twitter hasn’t changed much since its inception. Each Tweet is around 140 characters long, and you can send out a Tweet through a mobile application or through a text message. It works on almost any device (thanks to text messaging), so it has outlasted other forms of communication that have been cut off during times of social unrest — such as the revolutions and uprisings that happened during the Arab Spring.

Twitter currently has more than 100 million active users. Around half of those users now log in every day, compared to 30 million users at the beginning of the year. It took Twitter 3 years and 2 months to reach the first billion Tweets — 140-character bite-sized messages — compared to the four to five days it now takes for users to generate around a billion tweets.

Each user has a complicated social graph, which means each Tweet carries at least 100 data points that Twitter has to record, Costolo said.

“Not only has the global actives number grown tremendously this year, but the logins per day has grown tremendously,” Costolo said. “It was an extraordinary engineering challenge.”

The number of Twitter users on mobile devices has grown 40 per cent each quarter when compared to the same quarter a year earlier for the past several quarters, Costolo said. Three times the number of iOS users have started signing up for Twitter thanks to the iPhone operating system’s new integration with Twitter.

“We looked at the chart after the first day, we all anticipated that it would be big but we think it’ll be better than we thought it was,” Costolo said. “We have lofty ambitions, we want to be part of the fabric of every communication in the world.”

