Chirac Slams Sarkozy In New Memoirs

Jacques Chirac, former French President, has attacked his successor Nicolas Sarkozy in new memoirs, the BBC reports.



Chirac describes his fellow conservative UMP party member as “irritable, rash, overconfident and allowing for no doubt, least of all regarding himself”.

He goes on to criticise Sarkozy’s attitude to the poor, his military record, and describes his Socialist rival in the 2012 elections, Francois Hollande, as a “true statesman”.

The autobiography, titled “The Presidential Years” and covering Chirac’s time in office, comes out next week. French papers have been previewing excerpts from the book this week.

As Bruce Crumley of Time notes, for years Sarkozy was seen as one of Chirac’s most devoted followers until he defected to a rightest candidates camp in 1995. Chirac makes quite clear in the book that he still doesn’t trust the man he frequently referred to as “the traitor”.

