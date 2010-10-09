"CHiPs" Star Larry Wilcox Busted By SEC In Penny-Stock Sting

Larry Wilcox, in happier days.

Larry Wilcox, the actor who played “Jon” on the 1970s show “CHiPs” (about California motorcycle cops “Ponch” and “Jon”), has been busted by the SEC in a penny stock sting.According to the complaint, Wilcox and a couple of accomplices bribed someone they thought was a pension fund employee to buy the stocks of several companies, in order to make it appear that there was interest in the stocks.



Unbeknownst to Wilcox, et al, the “pension fund employee” was an FBI agent.

Oops.

Here’s the complaint:

Comp Pr2010 187 Wilcox



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.