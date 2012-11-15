Chipper Jones Shows Just How Much Damage A Baseball Can Do To The Human Body

The recently-retired Chipper Jones posted the picture below to his twitter account. That gruesome image is the result of a line drive he took off the shin against the Rays back in May (see video below). Amazingly, at the time Chipper managed to stay in the game. However, he was removed five innings later and sat out the next couple of games.



One has to wonder if Chipper is just now revealing this picture as a reminder to others, and maybe to himself, why he is walking away from the game…

Photo: Twitter.com/RealCJ10

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.