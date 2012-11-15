Chipper Jones Shows Just How Much Damage A Baseball Can Do To The Human Body

Cork Gaines

The recently-retired Chipper Jones posted the picture below to his twitter account. That gruesome image is the result of a line drive he took off the shin against the Rays back in May (see video below). Amazingly, at the time Chipper managed to stay in the game. However, he was removed five innings later and sat out the next couple of games.

One has to wonder if Chipper is just now revealing this picture as a reminder to others, and maybe to himself, why he is walking away from the game…

Chipper Jones injury

Photo: Twitter.com/RealCJ10

