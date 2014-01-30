Chipper Jones Saved An Atlanta Braves Player Who Was Stranded In The Snowstorm

The horrible traffic jam in Atlanta left Braves player Freddie Freeman stranded in a roadside parking lot after sitting in traffic for five hours.
When he tweeted about his ordeal, Braves legend Chipper Jones came to his rescue — venturing out on his ATV to pick up Freeman and bring him home.
Freddie was stuck (via Deadspin):
Going on 5 and a half hours in this traffic! Atlanta traffic is the worst but then you add snow…woah!!
— Freddie Freeman (@FreddieFreeman5) January 28, 2014
That’s when Chipper hopped on his four-wheeler. His girlfriend took pictures of him heading out:
I’m thinking abt sending @RealCJ10 on rescue runs..any takers? Rescuing @FreddieFreeman5 now… pic.twitter.com/WjFuT8qyBV
— Taylor Higgins (@lilgeorgiapeach) January 29, 2014
Freeman was excited to see him, and vice-versa:
Thank goodness for @RealCJ10 ! Saved me on a 4 wheeler! pic.twitter.com/ljXDEULJC9
— Freddie Freeman (@FreddieFreeman5) January 29, 2014
They made it home
They made it home safe and sound! #thankful @RealCJ10 @FreddieFreeman5 pic.twitter.com/KBO59VL1HU
— Taylor Higgins (@lilgeorgiapeach) January 29, 2014
Happy ending:
