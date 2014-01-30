Chipper Jones Saved An Atlanta Braves Player Who Was Stranded In The Snowstorm

Tony Manfred

The horrible traffic jam in Atlanta left Braves player Freddie Freeman stranded in a roadside parking lot after sitting in traffic for five hours.

When he tweeted about his ordeal, Braves legend Chipper Jones came to his rescue — venturing out on his ATV to pick up Freeman and bring him home.

Freddie was stuck (via Deadspin):

That’s when Chipper hopped on his four-wheeler. His girlfriend took pictures of him heading out:

Freeman was excited to see him, and vice-versa:

They made it home

Happy ending:


