Chipper Jones Saved An Atlanta Braves Player Who Was Stranded In The Snowstorm

The horrible traffic jam in Atlanta left Braves player Freddie Freeman stranded in a roadside parking lot after sitting in traffic for five hours.

When he tweeted about his ordeal, Braves legend Chipper Jones came to his rescue — venturing out on his ATV to pick up Freeman and bring him home.

Freddie was stuck (via Deadspin):

Going on 5 and a half hours in this traffic! Atlanta traffic is the worst but then you add snow…woah!!

— Freddie Freeman (@FreddieFreeman5) January 28, 2014

That’s when Chipper hopped on his four-wheeler. His girlfriend took pictures of him heading out:

Freeman was excited to see him, and vice-versa:

Thank goodness for @RealCJ10 ! Saved me on a 4 wheeler! pic.twitter.com/ljXDEULJC9

— Freddie Freeman (@FreddieFreeman5) January 29, 2014

They made it home

Happy ending:





