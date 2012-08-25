Chippendales Offer Prince Harry A Job—Here's Today's Buzz

- YouTubeA rep for Chippendales says they were so impressed by Prince Harry’s naked pics that they would like to offer him a job, saying, “Chippendales at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino are reaching out to the royalty to gauge his interest in being our next guest host … We figured that since he seems to enjoy taking his clothes off in Las Vegas, why not do it on stage at the #1 Male Revue in the World.”
- Lisa Kudrow suffers appeals setback in “Friends” manager commission case after the court ruled a witness should be allowed to testify that commissions are owed years after being fired.
- ABC Family has greenlit Jennifer Lopez’s comedy-drama, “The Fosters,” following a lesbian couple’s family. Lopez will act as executive producer on the hour long show.
- After LL Cool J broke the nose and jaw of an alleged burglar in his home, the man—a 56-year-old transient—has been charged with 1st degree burglary with a person present and if convicted, faces a maximum of 38 years to life in prison. Prosecutors have asked the judge to set Kirby’s bail at $1.1 million.
- “The Office” spinoff has cast Dwight’s brother—actor Thomas Middleditch will play Jeb in the potential Rainn Wilson spinoff titled “The Farm.”
- Kim Kardashian channels her inner Diana Ross diva in a new photoshoot featuring her ginormous afro ‘do, while Miley Cyrus goes punk in NYC.
- Meanwhile, actress Evan Rachel Wood is getting backlash from her Twitter followers after writing about Miley Cyrus’ new haircut, saying “I called it! Miley cyrus is leaning toward gay.” After getting some heat from fans, Evan tweeted “I myself am bisexual and have always ‘joked’ about miley giving me gay vibes. Not a bad thing! Just an observation.” Cyrus responded saying “Well said! Let’s be friends.”
- Well, that was fast. Katy Perry, 27, and John Mayer, 34, are over before they even began. “They’ll end up as friends,” a source told People. “They were honestly having fun. People made it out to be far more than it was.”
