Chipotle's stock is down after rumour of food poisoning incident in Manhattan

Chipotle’s stock is falling, as rumours swirl regarding another E. coli incident.

The burrito chain’s stock fell 2.44% on Thursday morning, after a Twitter user reported that someone had gotten sick after eating at a Manhattan location of the chain.

“My editor ended up in urgent care after being deathly ill all night from eating at Chipotle’s,” reads the tweet, from Eric Van Lustbader.

The illness is at this time unconfirmed.

Chipotle did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

NOW WATCH: A first look inside the new facility where Under Armour creates athletic apparel of the future



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.