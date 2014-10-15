Chipotle's Pizza Chain Says We've Been Making Crust Wrong Since World War II

Twitter/@PizzeriaLocale PIzzeria Locale has started using a different kind of wheat in its crust.

Chipotle’s Pizzeria Locale has a new crust made with Edison wheat.

Co-founder Bobby Stuckey tells Nation’s Restaurant News that while traditional double-zero flour has been used by the industry since World War II, it lacks flavour and is unhealthy.

During the war, flour “became a commodity that was stripped of nutrients to give it a longer shelf life and making it easier to ship around the world,” writes Bret Thorne at NRN.

Edison wheat “offers a richness of flavour not found in commoditized wheat,” and is healthier, Stuckey says. The taste is described as “nutty.”

Pizzeria Locale has two locations in the Denver area, and will open a third soon.

The new flour will be more high-maintenance than its traditional counterpart, according to NRN.

Edison wheat doesn’t stay fresh as long, and has to be hydrated and fermented before use.

Despite these limitations, Edison wheat is popular with bakers because of its flavour and texture, according to GrowNorthwest.com.

WikiMedia Commons Pizzeria Locale is continuing Chipotle’s tradition of avoiding antibiotics, growth hormones, and GMOs in its food.

Chipotle has been changing the fast food landscape for two decades.

The burrito chain posted a 9.3% sales gain in 2013. Meanwhile, former parent company McDonald’s saw sales fall by 1.4%.

Fast-food chains continue to be plagued with a perception their food is heavily processed and full of additives. Meanwhile, Chipotle touts grilled meats and vegetables without antibiotics or GMOs.

