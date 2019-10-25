Chipotle is bringing back its $4 'Boorito' deal for Halloween

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Chipotle’s annual ‘Boorito’ deal is returning this Halloween.

On Thursday, the fast-casual chain announced that it is bringing back the Boorito deal on Wednesday, October 31 from 3 p.m. to close. Customers who visit the chain while wearing a costume can get a burrito, bowl, salad, or tacos for $US4.



Costumed customers need to place their orders in restaurants, so you can’t get a $US4 burrito via delivery or mobile ordering. According to the company, determining whether a customer is wearing something that constitutes a “costume” is left up to Chipotle workers.

This year, Chipotle is additionally launching the Boorito deal on TikTok. To participate, people have to post a costume transformation using the hashtag #Boorito. The five people whose submissions have the most likes will win free burritos for a year.

“Our customers have been showing up in costume to celebrate with us for years,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “We know that TikTok users are highly inspired and creative, so we’re excited to see these Halloween transformations come to life digitally.”

