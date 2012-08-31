Chipotle Is Stopping Its Secret Practice Of Rounding Up Prices

A lot of hoopla has been made this week over Chipotle’s not-so-secret “rounding” practice on receipts.



It all stemmed from this article written by the Star-Ledger’s Karin Price Mueller, in which a New Jersey Chipotle customer discovered his purchases from the fast food joint had been rounded up by one cent to a whole dollar amount.

Turns out the company has been rounding up cash orders in order to limit the number of pennies cashiers had to deal with all this time.

For example, a bill for $8.54 (with tax included) would be rounded up to $8.55, and a $10.99 order would come out to an even $11. You get the picture.

When Mueller reached out to Chipotle, here’s what they had to say:

“It’s something we do in some high volume markets, including New Jersey,” spokesman Chris Arnold said. “The way it works is that prices auto-round to the nearest quarter and that’s indicated on the receipt. The idea is simply to limit the possible combinations of change on cash transactions to keep the lines moving quickly in high volume areas.”

As of August, a new policy went into effect. Instead of rounding up, the chain now rounds down, which means sometimes putting a few extra pennies in customers’ pockets rather than taking one out.

There’s something new about receipts as far as we can tell––a rounding line, which tells customers exactly how much the register rounded down their total.

If you’re really into pinching pennies, you’ll want to pay cash. Chipotle doesn’t use the same rounding method for credit or debit purchases.

In the picture below, BI video producer Daniel Goodman saved a cent on an $11.26 order when his total was rounded down to $11.25.

Photo: Business Insider

