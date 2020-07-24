Chipotle's CEO is 'confident' that the chain can more than double its restaurant locations in the US

Irene Jiang
Irene Jiang / Business InsiderThe closure of other restaurants will allow Chipotle to build new ones.
  • In an earnings call on Wednesday, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said he is “confident in the long-term opportunity to more than double the number of Chipotle restaurants in the US.”
  • Even though overall sales were down 9.8% last quarter year-over-year, Niccol said in the earnings call that Chipotle is still positioned for rapid growth.
  • According to a recent Yelp report, nearly 16,000 restaurants have already closed permanently, with more to do so as the pandemic continues to strangle economic activity.
  • Niccol said that “less competition for high-quality sites as other businesses pull back” will allow Chipotle to build more new restaurants.
  • “We expect to see an acceleration in the number of new units opened in 2021,” Niccol said.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.