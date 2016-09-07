Chipotle tweets about sex and marijuana in desperate attempt to win back millennials

Hayley Peterson
Chipotle just made a cringeworthy attempt to appeal to its youngest generation of customers with a tweet referencing sex and marijuana.  

The restaurant chain posted a poll on Twitter Tuesday afternoon asking “How many burritos?” People were asked to vote on two numbers: “69” and “420.”

The numbers are popular slang. “69” refers to a sexual position and “420” refers to so-called “weed day,” an annual holiday on April 20 — or 4/20 —  celebrated by pot smokers. 

The tweet started going viral Tuesday afternoon, gathering more than 1,700 retweets within a couple hours. 

It appeared to be an attempt by Chipotle to seem cool and win back young customers, but it was mostly mocked on Twitter.

“You gotta chill,” wrote one Twitter user, to which Chipotle replied, “Why?”

Another person wrote, “This is pretty inappropriate. It’s like someone’s Dad trying to be cool.”

A third person asked if the tweet was real, and Chipotle responded “As real as this burrito I’m eating.”

Chipotle has been trying to drive traffic to its restaurants lately with tons of free food offers after traffic took a nosedive in the wake of an E. coli outbreak that sickened customers in 14 states.

