Chipotle is facing a lawsuit from a woman who was hospitalized twice after eating there

Chipotle is facing a lawsuit following a salmonella outbreak in Minnesota that has been linked to more than a dozen of its restaurants.

The lawsuit was filed by April Beck, who says she was hospitalized twice and developed blood clots in her arms after eating at a Minneapolis Chipotle on August 10.

Beck is one of at least 45 reported cases of salmonella poisoning in Minnesota since September 2, according to the state’s health department.

The state’s department of health has interviewed 34 of the affected patients, and 32 of them said they ate at 17 different Chipotle restaurants before falling ill, the health department said.

According to the lawsuit, Beck started developing stomach cramping and diarrhoea five days after eating at a Minneapolis Chipotle.

Her symptoms grew worse over the next several days and she was admitted to a hospital on August 23, where she was treated with IV fluid for severe dehydration, according to the lawsuit.

She says she was released from the hospital nine days later on September 1, but had to return the following day because of blood clots in both her arms.

Her second hospital stay lasted until September 4, the lawsuit stated. Beck says she has continued to suffer from diarrhoea and blood clots since then.

Beck is seeking unspecified damages for general pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, medical expenses, emotional distress, and pharmaceutical expenses, according to the lawsuit.

Chipotle declined to comment on the litigation.

“As a matter of policy, we don’t discuss details associated with pending legal action,” Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold said.

The company has replaced the ingredient suspected of sickening people and says it is now safe to eat in its restaurants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.