HOUSE OF THE DAY: Chipotle CEO Sells His West Village Townhouse To A Music Mogul For $US11.4 Million

Paige Cooperstein
Steve ells townhouseAP/Zillow

Steve Ells, the founder of America’s most popular Mexican fast-casual chain, just sold his townhouse on Jane Street in New York City’s West Village to the music mogul who’d been renting the place for the past year, according to Zillow.

The 4,400-square foot Greek Revival first hit the market in September 2012 at $US16.5 million, then was reduced to $US14.5 million before Lyor Cohen, recently retired from Warner Music Group, scooped it up for $US11.4 million.

The 24-foot wide building dates back to 1858, with a modernized interior including four bedrooms, three family rooms, a wine cellar and a library.

The Greek Revival townhouse has a facade that dates back to 1858.

Inside, it features a modern library with built-in shelves along two walls.

The building is 24 feet wide with five stories.

It has three family rooms, all with great views.

Another family room features the same pops of colour seen in the first one.

Here's a peek at the home's wet bar. Its easy access to the sitting room is great for entertaining.

The kitchen provides plenty of functional workspace.

This top-floor den also has great neighbourhood views.

The house was built for sitting and hanging out with family and friends. Here's the property's third living room.

The back of the house is opened up with glass to take advantage of the Southwestern light.

This guest bedroom is one of four bedrooms in the house.

Here's a view of the master suite.

The master bathroom has a lot of open space.

