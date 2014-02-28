HOUSE OF THE DAY: Chipotle CEO Sells His West Village Townhouse To A Music Mogul For $US11.4 Million

Steve Ells, the founder of America’s most popular Mexican fast-casual chain, just sold his townhouse on Jane Street in New York City’s West Village to the music mogul who’d been renting the place for the past year, according to Zillow.

The 4,400-square foot Greek Revival first hit the market in September 2012 at $US16.5 million, then was reduced to $US14.5 million before Lyor Cohen, recently retired from Warner Music Group, scooped it up for $US11.4 million.

The 24-foot wide building dates back to 1858, with a modernized interior including four bedrooms, three family rooms, a wine cellar and a library.

