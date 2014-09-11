Penn State Chipotle Shut Down After Staff Posts Sign Alleging 'Borderline Sweatshop Conditions'

Chipotle Instagram While Chipotle is generally regarded as a good place to work, State College, Pennsylvania employees complain about conditions there.

A Chipotle at Penn State University appears to have shut down amid allegations of “sweatshop conditions.”

The Twitter account of independent Penn State blog Onward State posted a photo of the sign explaining why the Chipotle had allegedly been shut down.

A man who answered the phone at the location who declined to give his name told Business Insider that the location was shut down after the managers quit.

The State College Chipotle is closed after four managers quit in the last two days. Here’s the sign on the door: pic.twitter.com/yxZJLKbw4f

— Onward State (@OnwardState) September 10, 2014

Students expressed dismay that the Chipotle had shut down.







The world must be ending. State College Chipotle is closed

— Ravi Pandya (@kungfuhpandya) September 10, 2014

@ChipotleTweets WE NEED THE STATE COLLEGE CHIPOTLE BACK #GIVETHEPEOPLEWHATTHEYWANT

— Kimberly Connors (@kimmyconnors) September 10, 2014

SOS: the State College Chipotle is closed.

— Ashlee. (@apalm11) September 10, 2014

We’ve reached out to the company for comment and will update when we hear back.

Customers of the State College Chipotle have repeatedly complained on Yelp that it is an unusually crowded and busy location.

Still, the restaurant has garnered mostly positive reviews.

Chipotle is generally regarded as a better place to work than many fast food restaurants.

The company offers benefits and promotes managers internally, leading to good retention.

