Chipotle Shares Jump After Another Monster Quarter

Photo: Flickr
Shares of restaurant chain Chipotle are up 3% after hours after it reported another lights-out quarter.Below, the highlights form the release
———-
Highlights for the third quarter of 2011 as compared to the third quarter of 2010 include:
- Revenue increased 24.1% to $591.9 million
- Comparable restaurant sales increased 11.3%
- Restaurant level operating margin was 26.7%, a decrease of 100 basis points
- Food costs were 33.1% of sales, an increase of 250 basis points driven by rising commodity costs
- Net income was $60.4 million, an increase of 25.3%
- Diluted earnings per share was $1.90, an increase of 25.0%
Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2011 as compared to the prior year include:
- Revenue increased 23.6% to $1.67 billion
- Comparable restaurant sales increased 11.2%
- Restaurant level operating margin was 25.9%, a decrease of 100 basis points
- Food costs were 32.7% of sales, an increase of 230 basis points driven by rising commodity costs
- Net income was $157.5 million, an increase of 18.8%
- Diluted earnings per share was $4.96, an increase of 18.7%
