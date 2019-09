Chipotle is surging today.



After the closing bell yesterday, the burrito maker reported huge Q1 earnings.

Revenue jumped 13% to $726 million and earnings surged 24% to $2.45 per share.

Comparable store sales climbed by 1.0% during the period.

The stock is up around 6% early in the U.S. trading session.

