Chipotle Shares Are Going Bonkers

Chipotle shares were up nearly 15% in Friday trading.

CEO Steve Ells said in his earnings call Thursday the company plans to raise prices between 3% and 5% as it eliminates genetically modified organisms from its menu.

They also had a nice beat on Q3 revenues, and saw net income rise more than 15%.

And they forecast that nearly 200 new restaurants could open next year, up from a max of 180 this year.

David Einhorn is not going to be thrilled.

The Greenlight Capital chief devoted a huge chunk of his latest note to investors explaining why he thinks Chipotle is a good short.

And a note from Goldman earlier this week saying the company was losing its “It factor.”

For now, defiance.

