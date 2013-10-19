Chipotle Shares Are Going Bonkers

Chipotle shares were up nearly 15% in Friday trading.
CEO Steve Ells said in his earnings call Thursday the company plans to raise prices between 3% and 5% as it eliminates genetically modified organisms from its menu.
They also had a nice beat on Q3 revenues, and saw net income rise more than 15%.
And they forecast that nearly 200 new restaurants could open next year, up from a max of 180 this year.
David Einhorn is not going to be thrilled.
The Greenlight Capital chief devoted a huge chunk of his latest note to investors explaining why he thinks Chipotle is a good short.
And a note from Goldman earlier this week saying the company was losing its “It factor.”
For now, defiance.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.