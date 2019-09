Recently, we went to a McDonald’s and ordered off the “secret menu.” This time, we wanted to try the “secret menu” at Chipotle. Specifically — the mythical “Quesarito.” Here’s what happened.

Produced by Will Wei. Camera by Devan Joseph.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.