Chipotle warns sales are tanking, stock falls 5% after-hours

Akin Oyedele

Chipotle has warned that its sales are tanking.

It forecast that its comparable sales will fall by between 8% and 11% in the fourth quarter, in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Shares dropped 5% in after-hours trading.

“Sales trends during the quarter so far have been extremely volatile,” the company said in the filing.

More to come…

NOW WATCH: We did a blind taste test of popular french fries — the winner was clear

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.