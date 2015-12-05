Chipotle warns sales are tanking, stock falls 5% after-hours

Chipotle has warned that its sales are tanking.

It forecast that its comparable sales will fall by between 8% and 11% in the fourth quarter, in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Shares dropped 5% in after-hours trading.

“Sales trends during the quarter so far have been extremely volatile,” the company said in the filing.

More to come…

