Chipotle warns sales are tanking, stock falls 5% after-hours

Chipotle has warned that its sales are tanking.
It forecast that its comparable sales will fall by between 8% and 11% in the fourth quarter, in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Shares dropped 5% in after-hours trading.
“Sales trends during the quarter so far have been extremely volatile,” the company said in the filing.
More to come…
NOW WATCH: We did a blind taste test of popular french fries — the winner was clear
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.