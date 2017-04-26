Chipotle has finally revealed its mysterious new dessert

Chipotle is about to start testing new desserts.

One of the new items is called buñuelos, a Mexican dessert made of fried tortillas with toppings like honey, cinnamon sugar and apple caramel dipping sauce, the company said Tuesday.

Chipotle will start testing the buñuelos this quarter.

The company revealed last year that it would be adding its first-ever dessert to its menu. But the company has kept details about the new menu item under wraps until Tuesday.

Chipotle also revealed Tuesday that revenue for the first quarter increased 28.1% to $US1.07 billion.

The company said same-restaurant sales increased 17.8%.

