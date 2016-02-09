Every Chipotle in the US will be closed for lunch today

Flickr / animakitty Every Chipotle restaurant in the US will be closed for lunch on Monday.

The company is closing all its restaurants from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a company-wide food safety meeting in the wake of two E. coli outbreaks that sickened more than 50 people in 14 states.

The meeting will be broadcast live to hundreds of locations across the US, where more than 50,000 employees will be gathered.

Chipotle co-CEO Monty Moran says the meeting will be an opportunity for executives to “describe in detail to our whole team all of the steps that we have taken to make our food safer before it ever arrives at the restaurants as well as to highlight and explain the reasons behind some of the new procedures that have already been implemented in our restaurants.”

Chipotle is hoping the meeting results in “a really excited and motivated group,” Chipotle Chief Financial Officer John Hartung said on an earnings call last week.

The E. Coli outbreaks have sent Chipotle’s sales sliding in recent months. Chipotle’s same-store sales fell 14.6% in the fourth quarter ending in December, and dropped 36% in January.

The company is launching a massive marketing campaign this month to officially invite customers back to its restaurants.

