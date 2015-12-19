The only thing uglier than Chipotle's stock price is its reputation

It’s been a bad year for Chipotle.

Between supply issues for its carnitas product earlier this year and then an E. coli outbreak traced back to the company’s restaurants, shares of the company have gotten hammered — falling about 20% this year — and a warning from Chipotle earlier this month said sales look like they’re cratering into year-end, too.

But in addition to its financial performance taking a hit, Chipotle’s reputation among consumers has collapsed just as hard, if not harder.

A report from Jonathan Maze at Nation’s Restaurant News on Thursday highlighted the results of a YouGov poll that charts Chipotle’s brand rating over the last year.

And on a “buzz score” scale where 0 is a neutral rating with 100 being positive and -100 being negative, Chipotle’s rating amid the E. coli news has declined from around 10 to -40.

So what was once a brand that had a steady, positive perception from customers is now a deeply negative brand.

And turning this around is probably the company’s biggest challenge.

(via Nation’s Restaurant News)

