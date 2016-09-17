Chipotle exec charged with cocaine possession is back on the job after a stint in rehab

Chipotle has reinstated Mark Crumpacker, its chief marketing and development officer, three months after placing him on leave following his arrest on charges of possessing cocaine.

“After careful consideration and review, we’ve learned that any mistake Mark may have made in his personal life was not related to, nor did it affect, his work,” Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold told Business Insider.

“In the eight years that he has been with Chipotle, he has been an extremely valuable member of our leadership team and contributed greatly to Chipotle’s success.”

Crumpacker, 53, was arrested and charged with seven counts of cocaine possession in July.

He was one of 18 “repeat customers” charged with buying cocaine from a drug-delivery service that operated out of Manhattan’s Lower East Side, according to indictment papers reviewed by Business Insider. He allegedly spent nearly $3,000 on the drug.

Arnold said Crumpacker has completed a rehabilitation program since his arrest.

“The recent months have been personally challenging for Mark, but he has remained committed to doing what is best for Chipotle,” Arnold said. “While on leave, Mark voluntarily completed a rehabilitation program, and he is excited to get back to work at the company he loves. Our executive team and board of directors believe that having Mark continue to lead our marketing and development efforts is what is best for our company, our employees, our investors, and our future.”

Crumpacker was named chief marketing officer of Chipotle in 2009, and he has been credited with leading Chipotle’s efforts to restore its public image in the wake of an E. coli outbreak that affected restaurants in 14 states late last year. He made an estimated $4.3 million in 2015.

Getty Images Chipotle co-CEO Steve Ells, Chief Marketing and Development Officer Mark Crumpacker, co-CEO Monty Moran, and Chief Finance Officer Jack Hartung walk the red carpet at the world premiere of ‘Farmed and Dangerous,’ a Chipotle/Piro production at the DGA Theatre on February 11, 2014, in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to his roles at Chipotle, Crumpacker serves as president of the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation, a charitable foundation established by the company in 2011. Crumpacker also serves on the board of directors of the Jamie Oliver Food Foundation.

Before joining Chipotle, Crumpacker cofounded a San Francisco-based branding firm, Sequence. He worked there from 2002 to 2008.

Crumpacker’s case is still open, the AP reports. The AP was the first to report on Crumpacker’s return to the burrito chain.

Here are the indictment documents.

Buyers indictment by Hayley Peterson



Sellers indictment by Hayley Peterson



