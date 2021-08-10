Chipotle says it will repay some teachers for buying school supplies. Here’s how to get a shot at a refund.

94% of public school teachers pay for school supplies out of pocket. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Chipotle will Venmo teachers across the country $100,000 to pay for school supplies.

Teachers can reply to Chipotle’s tweet with a school-supplies receipt for a chance at reimbursement.

94% of public school teachers pay for supplies out of pocket and teacher salaries have decreased.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Chipotle is giving away $100,000 to help teachers buy back-to-school supplies, and 140 teachers have already replied to the tweet for a chance to reimburse the costs of their back-to-school material.

In the US, 94% of public school teachers have personally paid for school supplies, with the average teacher spending $479 out of pocket and others spending thousands to outfit their classrooms.

To participate, teachers can reply to the tweet with the hashtag #SuppliesContest and a photo of their school-supplies receipt. Teachers have responded with pictures of receipts for everything from printers and books to colored pencils and crayons.

Public-education funds have tightened, and teachers in 42 states are paid less than they were a decade ago. As a result, teachers and school districts often resort to stopgap measures like social media and GoFundMe pages to raise money for essential classroom supplies.

“We wanted to lend a hand to a community that has endured so much over the past year,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “Chipotle is a company that’s been committed to supporting teachers and we will continue to find creative ways to show our appreciation for the professionals who are cultivating a better future for our communities.”