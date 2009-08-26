Chipotle Refries Burrito-Ordering iPhone App

This is not going to help the summer diet. After a seven-month delay to get its systems tuned up, Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) app for Apple (AAPL) iPhones is back in the app store.



The app allows you to customise, order, and pay for a meal at your local Chipotle. (The company has more than 860 locations; we assume they’re all app-ready.)

Neat idea — something we expect most big chains to eventually offer. (We’ll give it a shot.) But meanwhile, we’re curious how this Apple patent application — which covers wireless ordering and payment — could overlap with an app like this.

