Chipotle Shares Rallying After Sales Beat Expectations

Chipotle’s Q3 earnings report is out.

The company reported earnings of $US2.66 per share, below the $US2.78 EPS expected by Wall Street analysts.

Revenues were $US826.9 million, better than the consensus estimate of $US820.3 million.

Same-store sales were up 6.2% in Q3, well above the 4.7% advance predicted by analysts.

Shares are up slightly in after-hours trading.

Below is the full text of the release:

Highlights for the third quarter of 2013 as compared to the third quarter of 2012 include:

Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2013 as compared to the prior year include:

“Our unique food culture continues to resonate with our customers. We are proud of the investments we have made over the years to source sustainably raised ingredients, which allows us to serve delicious food. By sourcing the best possible ingredients and cooking them according to classic cooking techniques we continue to demonstrate that just because food is served fast, it doesn’t have to be a typical fast food experience,” said Steve Ells, Founder, Chairman and co-CEO of Chipotle.

Third quarter 2013 results

Revenue for the quarter was $US826.9 million, up 18.0% from the prior year period. The growth in revenue was the result of new restaurants not in the comparable base and a 6.2% increase in comparable restaurant sales. Comparable restaurant sales growth was driven by increased traffic.

During the quarter we opened 37 new restaurants, bringing the total restaurant count to 1,539, including our first restaurant in Germany.

Food costs were 33.6% of revenue, an increase of 100 basis points driven by higher ingredient costs. Higher ingredient costs were driven by increased produce prices for tomatoes, corn and tomatillos in our salsas as well as higher costs for dairy and chicken, and finally, more expensive oils as we began converting from GMO soy oil to non-GMO sunflower and rice bran oils.

Restaurant level operating margin was 26.8% in the quarter, a decrease of 60 basis points from the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by higher food and marketing costs partially offset by favourable sales leverage.

General and administrative expenses were 6.4% of revenue, a decrease of 50 basis points driven by costs in the third quarter of 2012 for our biennial All Managers’ Conference, partially offset by an increase in legal costs.

Net income for the third quarter of 2013 was $US83.4 million, or $US2.66 per diluted share, compared to $US72.3 million, or $US2.27 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2012.

Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2013

Revenue for the first nine months of 2013 was $US2.37 billion, up 16.7% from the prior year period. The growth in revenue was the result of new restaurants not in the comparable base and a 4.3% increase in comparable restaurant sales. Comparable restaurant sales growth was primarily driven by increased traffic.

During the first nine months of the year, we opened 129 new restaurants, bringing the total restaurant count to 1,539.

Restaurant level operating margin was 26.9% for the first nine months, a decrease of 110 basis points from the prior year period. The decrease was primarily from higher food costs and higher marketing costs, partially offset by favourable labour leverage.

General and administrative expense for the first nine months of 2013 was 6.2% of revenue, or a decrease of 70 basis points from the prior year period. The decrease as a per cent of revenue was driven by costs in 2012 for our biennial All Managers’ Conference, lower stock-based compensation expense and lower employee-related payroll taxes, and greater sales leverage, partially offset by an increase in legal costs.

Net income for the first nine months of 2013 was $US247.8 million, or $US7.93 per diluted share, compared to $US216.6 million, or $US6.80 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2012.

“We are proud of the results we delivered during the third quarter. Our unique people culture, which appeals to and rewards top performers, is a driving force behind our accomplishments, and helps drive our sustainable growth by developing excellent managers from within. Our top performing managers are creating a culture of empowerment in their restaurants, enabling our energetic and ambitious crew to treat each customer to the best dining experience possible,” said Monty Moran, co-CEO.

Outlook

For 2013, management expects the following: