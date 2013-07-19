LIVE: Chipotle Announces Earnings

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s second quarter financial results, due out at 4 PM ET.



Analysts expect the fast-food chain to report earnings of $2.81 per share (up from $2.56 a year ago) on revenues of $802.77 million (up from $690.93 million).

We will have Chipotle's full earnings release here LIVE at 4 PM ET.

