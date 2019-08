Chipotle’s Q1 earnings report is expected after the market close on Tuesday.

Via Bloomberg, here is what Wall Street is looking for:

Earnings per share: $US3.65

Revenue: $US1.1 billion

Same-store sales growth: 11.6%

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they cross …

