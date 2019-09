Flickr via bjornbChipotle earnings are out after the bell.



Analysts were expecting $724.77 million in revenue and EPS of $2.14 a share, according to Yahoo.

You may recall Jeff Gundlach just told everyone to short the stock.

“Gourmet burrito is an oxymoron,” he said.

March 2012 earnings came in at $1.97.

Shares were down about -2.3% today.

