Chipotle is planning to hire 4,000 people in one day

Chipotle has announced plans to hire 4,000 new employees in just one day.

The chain’s first ever “National Career Day” will be held on September 9th, with open interviews planned for up to 60 applicants at each of their US locations – which now number over 1,700 restaurants.

Chipotle has recently bolstered employee benefits such as college tuition reimbursement and added paid sick days, as well as competitive hourly wages in hopes to attract more workers in face of a shrinking restaurant labour market.

The company claims to have promoted more than 4,000 of its crew into managerial roles – more than 95% of the company’s restaurant managers, the company said in a release.

Chipotle and its competitors are facing a “war on talent” in certain markets as demand and wages increase according to Wendy’s CFO Todd Penegor, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The fast-casual chain is not alone in its zealous hiring goals – this July Starbucks announced it was joining the “100,000 Opportunities Initiative”, a consortium of employers aiming to engage at least 100,000 millennial workers in hiring programs and exercises.

While the majority will fill positions at existing Chipotle locations, some new hires will staff new restaurants. Chipotle plans to open nearly 200 new US locations this year.

