Chipotle Opens First Asian-Style Restaurant In D.C.

ShopHouse opened Thursday in Washington’s Dupont Circle neighbourhood offering rice and noodle dishes, as well as Vietnamese style banh mi sandwhiches, at similar price points (under $10) to what customers would find at Chipotle.

Shares of Chipotle were lower by 0.1% at $315.53 in afternoon trading Thursday, but are up more than 48% year-to-date. P.F. Chang shares rose 1% to $29.12 in afternoon trading but remain down nearly 40% so far this year.

This post originally appeared at The Street.

