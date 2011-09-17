Chipotle Opens First Asian-Style Restaurant In D.C.

Photo: Eater
WASHINGTON (TheStreet) — Chipotle Mexican Grill’s opened its first ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen restaurant concept in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.The Asian-style fast-casual restaurant gets its culinary inspiration from the cuisines of Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, Chipotle said in April when it unveiled its new concept. Chipotle’s mission was to deliver customers a fast, fresh and affordable way to eat Southeast Asian foods — all in the individually customisable delivery method Chipotle customers know and love.
ShopHouse opened Thursday in Washington’s Dupont Circle neighbourhood offering rice and noodle dishes, as well as Vietnamese style banh mi sandwhiches, at similar price points (under $10) to what customers would find at Chipotle.
Shares of Chipotle were lower by 0.1% at $315.53 in afternoon trading Thursday, but are up more than 48% year-to-date. P.F. Chang shares rose 1% to $29.12 in afternoon trading but remain down nearly 40% so far this year.
