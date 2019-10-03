We tried the latest in Chipotle's quest to perfect its queso — and found the chain finally has a worthy menu item

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Queso has always been a thorny subject at Chipotle.

After struggling to perfect its queso recipe following a rocky rollout in 2017, Chipotle is testing queso blanco.

We tried the new queso blanco and thought it was far superior to Chipotle’s current recipe.

Chipotle’s vice president of brand marketing, Stephanie Perdue, said the new queso is being tested as a possible replacement for the current menu item, but more testing is needed before a decision is made.

For years, the fast-casual chain refused to add the cheesy dip to the menu, despite customers’ pleas. Chipotle executives did not initially believe that an all-natural queso recipe was even possible.

Then, in 2017, the chain changed its tune. Chipotle was struggling to boost sales and rolled out an all-natural queso to win over customers.

Unfortunately for Chipotle, customers were not huge fans of the original queso recipe, with some slamming the dip as a “crime against cheese,” “expired Velveeta,” and “dumpster juice.”



Chipotle has continued to tweak the recipe over the last few years, producing a notably better queso. Then, in September, the chain began testing queso blanco.

At recent Chipotle event, Business Insider had the chance to taste test the new queso blanco. We walked away hoping that Chipotle ditches the old recipe in favour of the new flavour.

Chipotle’s queso blanco is made with two types of aged cheeses and uses serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers.

The new queso comes as part of a recent wave of innovation at Chipotle, as the chain tests more products and launches carne asada as a limited-time offering.

The queso currently in testing is more rich and flavorful than the version in stores, with a somewhat smoky — but not overwhelming — undertone.

It still doesn’t have the goopiness of a Velveeta-based dip made with artificial ingredients, which remains my preferred queso, but its far smoother than quesos past, with an almost silky texture.

For me, there’s no comparison: the new queso is far superior, in both texture and flavour.

Chipotle’s vice president of brand marketing, Stephanie Perdue, told Business Insider that the new queso is being tested as a possible replacement for the current menu item, but that no decision has been made yet.

“It’s been going extremely well, really great customer feedback,” Purdue said. “We’ll just be testing, and then if it’s successful we’ll have it as an option for 2020.”

