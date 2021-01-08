Unlike its guac, Chipotle's new cauliflower rice sadly isn't worth the extra $2

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Chipotle is testing out cauliflower rice for a limited time.

Chipotle is now offering cauliflower rice as a grain replacement.

I tried the chain’s Whole30 bowl with cauliflower rice and thought the new base lacked the ability to support toppings.

I thought the portion I was served was overcooked, making it mushy, and overseasoned, making it too salty and rendering the lime and cilantro undetectable.

The veggie rice will cost around $US2 extra and is available for a limited time, according to a press release.

I’ll admit it: I was excited when I saw that Chipotle would be offering cauliflower rice. Don’t get me wrong â€” I love rice. But I thought it was exciting to have another option for anyone who isn’t such a fan of the starchy grain, or for people following low-carb diets.

I’m a fan of using cauliflower rice in my own home cooking, but I also know it’s very easy to mess up. And after trying Chipotle’s, I unfortunately think they missed the mark on this one.

Since the cauliflower rice was advertised as a menu addition compliant with many of the chain’s diet-friendly Lifestyle options, I ordered a Whole30 bowl with chicken.

The cauliflower rice cost me an extra $US2.25 and is only available for a limited time, according to a press release.

The first issue: I couldn’t even find the cauliflower

When I opened up the bowl, I was surprised at how empty it looked. I couldn’t see the cauliflower in the same way I have been able to see the rice in bowls I’ve previously ordered.

After lifting the chicken, veggies, and guac, I found that there was a small amount of cauliflower as a bed underneath the rest of the toppings.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider My bowl when I first opened it.

When I did finally reach it, I was met with disappointment

I loaded a scoop of just cauliflower onto my fork in order to get a sense of the rice substitute’s flavours on its own and took a hopeful bite. Unfortunately, the cauliflower in my bowl was mushy and overwhelmingly salty.

In cooking cauliflower rice in the past, I’ve learned that I have to take it off the heat after just seconds in order to keep its crunchy texture. Chipotle’s cauliflower rice seemed like it was overcooked and overseasoned with salt â€” I wasn’t able to taste lime or cilantro.

I then tried it in a bite with chicken, guacamole, and fajita vegetables.

The saltiness became less intense, but my whole meal seemed to turn into a pile of mush. The only texture differentiators were the chicken and the fresh salsa. The familiar firmer texture of grain rice was sorely missed, in my opinion, and I’m glad I went with a bowl rather than a burrito for this reason.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Chipotle’s signature lime cilantro rice.

Ultimately, I was unsatisfied and I don’t think the small amount of cauliflower was worth the extra $US2.25

I walked away from this meal still hungry, which is something I don’t usually say after eating Chipotle.

The portion size of the new menu item was way off, in my opinion. After seeing the promotional photo of the cauliflower bowl that Chipotle had shared with its announcement, which showed a seemingly large bed of cauliflower, I’d been expecting a far bigger portion that potentially may have at least been more filling.

And the tiny serving size doesn’t seem to be a location-specific issue.

In talking to friends on social media who ordered the cauliflower rice in the first few days of it being on the menu in other locations, I found that their servings were similar to mine in size and they had matching complaints about the texture. Each of them agreed that their cauliflower was mushy and their serving was much smaller than expected.

Though some said they wouldn’t order it again, others said they may give it another try to see if their first unsatisfying batch was a fluke. One customer told me that although they liked the veggie, they agree that it doesn’t provide the same base for meat and other toppings that rice does.

Ultimately, the cauliflower rice acts more like a topping than a rice-base replacement in my view.

According to Chipotle, however, not everyone feels this way. Through a representative for the fast-food chain, Stephanie Perdue, VP of marketing at Chipotle, told Insider via email that “the response to Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice’s national launch has been extremely positive so far.”

“Our recipe uses four real ingredients, grilled fresh cauliflower, cilantro, lime, and salt, and served in a 4 oz portion,” she said. “As we do for all our existing menu items and new menu innovations, we will continue to listen to feedback and find ways to consistently improve our digital and in-restaurant experiences for guests.”

This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author(s).

