Chipotle missed earnings after the closing bell yesterday, and saw its stock tumble 8 per cent right after the announcement. Now, the stock is off 20 per cent despite an affirmed growth outlook.



Photo: Yahoo! Finance

Don’t Miss Which Restaurant People Think Can Be The New Chipotle >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.