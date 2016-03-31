Chipotle might be launching a burger chain

Chipotle is considering launching a burger chain.

The company filed a trademark for the phrase “Better Burger” this month, Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold told Business Insider.

“We have two non-Chipotle growth seeds open now ― ShopHouse and Pizzeria Locale ― and have noted before that the Chipotle model could be applied to a wide variety of foods,” Arnold told Business Insider.

More to come…

