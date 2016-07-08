Chipotle may be making people sick again

Chipotle had huge food poisoning issues last year. 50 people got sick in 14 states.

Those problems might be back, if two Twitter users are to be believed.

On Thursday morning, a Twitter user said that their boss had to go to urgent care after eating at a Manhattan location of the chain.

Eric Van Lustbader, a writer, wrote that his editor spent seven hours in the emergency room. Van Lustbader says a doctor told his editor that he was sick because he ate food that was handled improperly.

Another Twitter user named James Chu saw Van Lustbader’s tweet, and wrote, “I was also sick all weekend after eating Chipotle in Manhattan. Ate at Chipotle’s 56th street location…”

A Chipotle spokesperson told Business Insider: “I have not heard any reports of illness associated with any of our restaurants but will look into this.”

