Chipotle is now offering free alcohol to drive up traffic

Chipotle is now offering happy hour specials on alcoholic drinks in the hopes of attracting more customers to its restaurants.

The burrito chain is offering half-price drinks and two-for-one drink specials in eight states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

The deals differ in every location.

In Iowa, for example, customers get two beers or margaritas for the price of one between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. In Kansas, customers get half off all alcoholic beverages between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. KCCI Des Moines first reported on the deals.

Chipotle has been trying to drive up traffic to its restaurants to recoup losses from the E. coli outbreak that affected restaurants in 14 states.

The outbreak was declared over in February, but Chipotle’s sales have yet to bounce back. The chain’s same-store sales dropped 30% in the first quarter of the year.

The company has also been offering free food to draw in customers, and it launched a new rewards program in July that is tied to the number of times customers visit Chipotle each month.

Here are the details on the drink promotions from Chipotle:

City of Chicago:

Get half off “adult” beverages every Thursday 4-8pm in August and September at participating Chicago locations. Visit your local Chipotle for the list of alcoholic drinks included in this promotion. Offer valid at participating Chicago Chipotle Mexican Grill locations each Thursday in August and September from 4-8 pm. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Limited to one offer per person per day, subject to availability. 21+ with valid ID only. Void where prohibited; other restrictions may apply.

Iowa (except Iowa City):

Get two margaritas or beers for the price of one every day from 4-8pm in August and September at participating Iowa locations. Offer valid at participating Iowa Chipotle Mexican Grill locations each day in August and September from 4-8 pm. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Limited to one offer per person per day, subject to availability. 21+ with valid ID only. Void where prohibited; other restrictions may apply.

Kansas:

Get half off “adult” beverages every day from 4-8pm in August and September at participating Kansas locations. Visit your local Chipotle for the list of alcoholic drinks included in this promotion. Offer valid at participating Kansas Chipotle Mexican Grill locations each day in August and September from 4-8 pm. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Limited to one offer per person per day, subject to availability. 21+ with valid ID only. Void where prohibited; other restrictions may apply.

Kentucky:

Get two beers for the price of one every Thursday from 4-8pm in August and September at participating Kentucky locations. Offer valid at participating Kentucky Chipotle Mexican Grill locations each Thursday in August and September from 4-8 pm. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Limited to one offer per person per day, subject to availability. 21+ with valid ID only. Void where prohibited; other restrictions may apply.

Missouri:

Get two margaritas or beers for the price of one every day from 4-8pm in August and September at participating Missouri locations. Offer valid at participating Missouri Chipotle Mexican Grill locations each day in August and September from 4-8 pm. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Limited to one offer per person per day, subject to availability. 21+ with valid ID only. Void where prohibited; other restrictions may apply.

Nebraska:

Get two margaritas or beers for the price of one every day from 4-8pm in August and September at participating Nebraska locations. Offer valid at participating Nebraska Chipotle Mexican Grill locations each day in August and September from 4-8 pm. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Limited to one offer per person per day, subject to availability. 21+ with valid ID only. Void where prohibited; other restrictions may apply.

Ohio:

Get half off “adult” beverages every Thursday 4-8pm in August and September at participating Ohio locations. Visit your local Chipotle for the list of alcoholic drinks included in this promotion. Offer valid at participating Ohio Chipotle Mexican Grill locations each Thursday in August and September from 4-8 pm. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Limited to one offer per person per day, subject to availability. 21+ with valid ID only. Void where prohibited; other restrictions may apply.

Wisconsin:

Get two beers for the price of one every Thursday from 4-8pm in August and September at participating Wisconsin locations. Offer valid at participating Wisconsin Chipotle Mexican Grill locations each Thursday in August and September from 4-8 pm. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Limited to one offer per person per day, subject to availability. 21+ with valid ID only. Void where prohibited; other restrictions may apply.

