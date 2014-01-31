CHIPOTLE SHARES ARE SURGING AFTER EARNINGS

Chipotle just announced Q4 earnings of $US2.53 per share, on revenue of $US844.1 million.

This beat expectations for earnings of $US2.52 per share, on revenue of $US826.3 million.

The stock is up 11.3% after hours to $US550.

Comp store sales were up 9.3%, beating expectations for 6.7%.

Full year revenue was up 17.7% from a year ago to $US3.21 billion and comp restaurant sales were up 5.6%.

Chipotle opened 185 new restaurants in 2013.

For 2014, Chipotle expects low to mid single digit comparable restaurant sales ex-menu price increases.

Here’s the full press release »

