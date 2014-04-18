Chipotle Is Raising Prices For The First Time In Three Years

Chipotle is raising its prices for the first time in three years after a surge in beef and avocado prices.

The burrito chain will start increasing prices by mid-single digits by the end of the quarter, Jack Hartung, Chipotle’s chief financial officer, said in a call with analysts Thursday.

A 5% increase would raise the cost of Chipotle’s chicken burrito from $US7.81 to about $US8.20 in New York.

Chipotle reported Thursday that first-quarter earnings rose 8.5%, but food costs were 34.5% of revenue, up from 33% a year ago.

Chipotle CEO Steve Ells warned of a potential price increase in October.

This shows food prices going back a decade. You can see the recent surge in food prices that’s putting pressure on Chipotle.

