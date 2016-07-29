Chipotle is opening a burger chain

Chipotle is getting into the burger business.

The company is opening a burger chain called “Tasty Made,” the Associated Press reports.

The first location will open this fall in Lancaster, Ohio, according to the report.

Chipotle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company filed a trademark application for the phrase “Better Burger” in March, but later ditched the phrase.

“We have two non-Chipotle growth seeds open now ― ShopHouse and Pizzeria Locale ― and have noted before that the Chipotle model could be applied to a wide variety of foods,” Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold told Business Insider at the time.

The “Chipotle model” refers to the chain’s highly customisable menu and counter service.

A Chipotle-funded “Better Burger” chain would likely look and function a lot like a Chipotle, but serve burgers and fries instead of burritos and tacos.

The chain would probably compete with other higher-end burger chains such Shake Shack and Five Guys.

Chipotle could be considering a new chain to try and recoup losses from its namesake brand.

The company’s sales have plunged over the last several months following E. coli outbreaks that affected restaurants in 14 states.

